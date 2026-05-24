People are tired of the conflicts between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union

According to Kurdpress, Osman Karwani told Khandan: "The initiative we have presented to the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union has been on three levels; media, parliament and formation of the Kurdistan regional government, as well as coordination and joint work in Baghdad.

He added: "We have asked the parties to prepare the media space for holding a meeting of leaders at a table. Also, the parliament, which has been closed for almost 18 months, should be reactivated and the government should be formed."

Karwani also pointed out that the initiative of the political office of the Islamic League states that the political forces in Baghdad should act as "Kurds" and that the disputes should not be over positions, but should be focused on the rights and merits of the citizens of the Kurdistan Region.

He said that they have met Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union, and Masrour Barzani, the deputy head of the Democratic Party, and are now waiting for their response. According to him, the Islamic Union wants a radical and permanent agreement on the problems, not temporary and "one-size-fits-all" solutions, because the people of the region are tired of these conflicts.

According to Karwani, both parties have welcomed the initiative, but the final outcome is still unclear: "Whether or not the national interest overrides personal interest is another matter."

Regarding participation in the 10th Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Osman Karwani said: "We have decided not to participate in the government; "Although both parties have asked us and even offered us very high posts, we have rejected them."

In response to the question that if Ittihad enters the government, is it possible that one of the four presidents will be handed over to this party, he said: "Whatever we want and request, they will give us, but we don't want to get a post." Getting a post is easy; Even if it is not one of the four presidents, we can take from the lowest responsibilities to the highest positions, but we do not want such a thing."

This initiative of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan comes at a time when the political impasse between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has stopped the process of forming the new government of the Kurdistan Region. However, this party is trying to play the role of mediator.

The Islamic Union of Kurdistan has 7 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament and 4 seats in the Iraqi Parliament.