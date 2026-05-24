Criticizing the process of appointing Kurdish representatives in the Syrian Parliament

According to Kordpress, "Fouza Youssef", a member of the leadership council of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), in two separate tweets on his official page on the X social network, criticizing the process of appointing representatives, announced that, contrary to expectations for the realization of "fair representation" of all components living in the island region in the Syrian parliament, some groups, including Syrians-Assyrians, Armenians, and Yazidi Kurds, have been left out of the representation process.

He emphasized that before the elections, people from the Kurdish and Arab groups were appointed to attend the parliament, and according to him, this process is in conflict with the principles of democracy and the real participation of the people.

The member of the leadership council of the Democratic Union Party also claimed that in the current election process, "exceptional laws" were once again applied against the Kurds. According to him, the people who are supposed to represent the Kurds in the Syrian Parliament have been appointed in advance, and the holding of voting and the placing of ballot boxes is only an appearance.

Youssef described this process as the continuation of the policy of "ignoring the will of the Kurdish people" and called for a mechanism in which all ethnic groups and groups living in the north and east of Syria can be present in the political institutions of the country in an equal and real way.

The island region in the north and east of Syria is one of the most ethnically and religiously diverse regions of the country and is home to Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians, Armenians and Yazidis. The election process and the method of determining the representatives of this region in recent years have always been accompanied by discussions and criticisms from different political and ethnic currents.