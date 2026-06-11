Kılıçdaroğlu demanded the expulsion of 9 representatives

According to Kurdpress, the new and appointed leadership of the People's Republican Party (CHP), Kemal Gulicdaroglu, referred the names of nine MPs, including Ali Maher Basharir, Vali Aghbaba and Gokhan Gunaidin, to the Supreme Disciplinary Council with a request to be expelled from the party.

According to the announcement of the party management, Ansar Aitkin, Ali Maher Basharir, Gokan Gunaidin, Nurhayat Qayishoglu, Ozgur Karabat, Omid Akdogan, Vali Aghbaba, Turan Tashkin Ozer, and Burhaneddin Bulot have been introduced to the Supreme Disciplinary Council for what is called "party violations".

These representatives are among the figures close to the ousted leader of the CHP, Özgur Ozel, and in recent weeks they have been among the main opponents of the return of Kılıçdaroğlu as the head of the party.

The referral of these 9 representatives to the Disciplinary Council comes at a time when the tension between the supporters of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the supporters of Özgur Ozel has reached its peak after the court's decision on the party congress, and CHP's internal disputes have entered a new phase.

If the disciplinary council approves the request of the party leadership, these representatives will face the risk of being expelled from the People's Republican Party; A move that can deepen the leadership crisis and the split in the ranks of Türkiye's main opposition party.