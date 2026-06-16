Mazloum Abdi's trip to Kurdistan region; Meeting with Thomas Barak and Nechirvan

According to Kurdpress, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is currently in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and today he will meet with the representative of the US President in Syria, Thomas Barak, and the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in the city of Erbil.

According to Ronahi Network, this meeting is taking place while Mazloum Abdi had previously met with Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani and discussed a series of regional issues, especially the situation of the Syrian Kurds (North and East Syria).

According to published information, in today's meeting between Mazloum Abdi and Thomas Barak, in addition to reviewing the latest developments in Syria, the issue of the January 29 agreement between the SDF and the Syrian interim government will also be discussed.

These meetings are held in a situation where the political and security developments in Syria and the role of the Kurdish forces in the future of this country are still important issues and of interest to regional and international actors.