The eighth group of Afrin displaced families returned to their city

According to Kordpress, the eighth group of Afrin displaced families, including 1,700 families who previously lived in the cities of Qamishlo, Derik and Gerkeleke, left on Wednesday morning and finally arrived in Afrin.

According to Hawar news agency, this return is done within the framework of the implementation of the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian interim government.

According to reports, this group includes about 1,700 Afrin families who have now returned to their hometown after living in the mentioned areas for years.

On Wednesday morning, the convoy of returnees left from "Youssef Golu" square in Qamishlo city and headed towards Afrin. This group is the 8th group of refugees who return to Afrin from Jazeera and Kobani regions.

This process is part of the plan for the gradual return of Afrin displaced families to their main areas of residence.