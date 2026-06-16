Ali Zaidi's meeting with Trump's special envoy; Emphasis on limiting weapons and developing economic cooperation

According to Kordpress, Tom Barak and Ali Zaidi met and discussed disarmament, maintaining the integrity of Iraq and strengthening economic relations; Zaidi is also scheduled to meet with Trump in the middle of next month.

In this meeting, the formation of a strong, bilateral and beneficial partnership was emphasized; A partnership that can fulfill the demands of the Iraqi people for a future with sovereignty, security and development and bring tangible benefits to both the Iraqi and American nations.

It was also announced that President Trump will welcome Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi to the White House in mid-July to discuss the future of these important relations.

The two sides also discussed the common vision of the Iraqi government to build a brighter future away from terrorism; Including the implementation of Iraq's plans for complete disarmament, liquidation of all armed groups and organizations outside the framework of the government, limiting weapons in the hands of the government and fully establishing national sovereignty with the aim of keeping Iraq away from conflicts and preventing the use of this country's territory to threaten the security of the region. The necessity of quick implementation of these measures was also emphasized.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also emphasized Baghdad's commitment to expand trade and investment relations between the two countries; A topic that was also welcomed by Barak.

In this meeting, Iraq's decision to finalize the operating license of "Starlink" company in order to provide high-speed internet to Iraqi users was welcomed. Also, the beginning of negotiations with "Chevron" company for the development of the two oil fields "Gharb al-Qarna-2" and "Nasiriyah" were emphasized; in such a way that the interests of both parties are preserved.

In the following, the resumption of the activities of the American companies HKN, Western Zagros and Hunt with full guarantee of security was emphasized, and the progress of the memorandum with the TI Capital company for the reconstruction of the "Kirkuk-Banias" pipeline as a strategic route for oil export was noted.

Also, the two sides emphasized the development of economic cooperation to meet Iraq's electricity needs; Including Excelerate Energy's project to develop a floating LNG import terminal in Khoral Azbeer port.