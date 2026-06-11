Military training of Syrian Kurdish forces in Damascus

According to Kurdpress, according to the report of Charles Lister, an expert on Syrian issues, the process of integrating Syrian Kurdish forces into the military structure of the new Syrian government has entered an operational stage. He announced that about a third of the newly formed forces of the Ministry of Defense of Syria, consisting of about 1,200 former forces of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF), were sent today from the city of Qamishlo to the training base of the Ministry of Defense of Syria in the "Al-Nabq" area in the north of Damascus.

According to Lister, these forces are going to undergo a full course of military training under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense of Syria and after the end of the course, they will officially start their activities as part of the forces of the Ministry of Defense of Syria.

This development is evaluated in the framework of the recent agreements between the new Syrian government and the Kurdish forces in the northeast of this country; Agreements whose goal is the gradual integration of military structures affiliated with the Kurds into the official institutions of Damascus.

According to published information, the expeditionary forces are part of the new Kurdish brigades of the Ministry of Defense of Syria, which were organized from among the former forces of the SDF. Sending them to the areas under the control of the central government is considered a sign of the beginning of the field implementation of the process of security and military integration between the two sides.

However, detailed details about the final structure of these brigades, the level of authority of the Kurdish commanders, the permanent location of the forces and how they will be fully integrated into the hierarchy of the Syrian army have not yet been published. This process is followed while the future of self-government of the Kurds and the status of their military forces is still one of the most complicated political and security cases in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government.