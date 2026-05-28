The release of 88 imprisoned SDF members from the prisons of the Syrian interim government

According to Kurdpress, following the exchange of prisoners between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian interim government, 88 SDF prisoners were released in the fifth stage of this agreement and were welcomed by the families and residents of the city of Hasakah.

According to Hawar news agency, the families of imprisoned members of the SDF, along with some residents of the city of Hasakah, welcomed the 88 released prisoners who were released within the framework of the fifth stage of the prisoner exchange agreement between the SDF and the Syrian interim government.

The welcoming ceremony was held in the presence of families and commanders of internal security forces at the municipal stadium located in "Khoyaran" neighborhood of Haskeh city.

It should be noted that the first group of prisoners was released on March 10, 2026, the second group on March 19, the third group on April 11, and the fourth group on May 8. The release of 88 new prisoners is the fifth stage of the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreement between the two sides.