Mazloum Kobani met with the freed prisoners

According to Kurdpress, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), met and talked with a number of prisoners released from the prisons of the Syrian Provisional Government, the families of the prisoners and the families of the dead in the city of Kobani.

According to Havar News Agency, in this meeting, the families of prisoners demanded to clarify the fate of their children and speed up the process of their return. They also criticized what they called the Syrian interim government's delay in the process of releasing the detainees.

Abdi announced in this meeting that the case of prisoners is one of the main priorities of the Syrian Democratic Forces and these forces are continuously following up on this issue. He expressed his hope that in the near future, positive results will be achieved in the field of the release of other prisoners.

The SDF Commander-in-Chief also emphasized that efforts to release all detainees will continue in the coming period.

In the continuation of his trip to Kobani, he met with the families of people who lost their lives in the attacks of January 6 this year and expressed his sympathy to them. Abdi said that the Syrian Democratic Forces respect the sacrifice of the people who died in defense of the region.

According to this report, at the beginning of 2026, groups affiliated with the Syrian interim government launched attacks against the northern and eastern regions of Syria, as a result of which 264 soldiers and civilians were killed. Of these, 120 people were residents of Kobani city. Also, a number of people were captured during these attacks.

According to reports, 31 prisoners from Kobani have been released so far, but 39 others are still in custody. The freed people have resumed their activities within the framework of the military forces after undergoing treatment.

Mazloum Abdi also met and talked with a number of forces who were captured earlier and were released within the framework of the agreement announced on January 29.