Dissolution of the SDF is also within the framework of the peace process law

According to Kurdistan, Fati Yildiz, Deputy Chairman of the Turkish National Movement Party (MHP), in response to the statements of SDF commander Mahmud Barkhod in Kobani, announced that the dissolution of the SDF is also subject to the special law of the peace process.

According to Rudaw Network, the current process in Turkey has been going on for about two years, and the statements of the SDF commander in Kobani quickly became one of the main topics of the Turkish media.Yıldız wrote on his X social media account today, referring to the special law related to the peace process, about the connection of this law with the possible decision of the SDF to disband:

"The first article of the 'Law on Strengthening National Unity and Social Integration' states that the process will begin after the security institutions confirm that the PKK / KCK organization has been disbanded, all its affiliated structures have been disbanded, and all types of weapons and ammunition under their control have been handed over."

He continued, referring to the statements of the SDF commander in Kobani, adding that based on these statements, "the SDF has announced that it will announce the dissolution of the YPG and the SDF in the next few days and will also dismantle the autonomous management structure."

Yıldız's statements came at a time when the issue of the future of the SDF and the way in which its forces will be integrated into the Syrian military structures has become one of the main axes of negotiations between Damascus and the SDF in recent months.