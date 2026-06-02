The uncertain future of women's defense units; Battle over YPJ's military identity in Syria

According to Kordpress, the meeting of Rohlat Afrin, the Commander-in-Chief of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) and the members of the command of this force, with Marhef Abu Qusra, the Minister of Defense of the Syrian Interim Government, is considered as an important step in the case of the integration of the YPJ. But what did the YPJ want in this meeting and what did the Syrian Minister of Defense want?

The case of the integration of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) has become one of the important parts of the negotiations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the interim government of Damascus.

After the agreement of January 29, the process of military integration of the SDF forces into the Syrian army entered the final stage. In this framework, four brigades of SDF forces were formed in the 60th Division of the Syrian Army. These four brigades will be deployed in Kobani, Haskeh, Qamishlo and Direk regions.

Formation of four brigades of SDF forces

Despite the formation of these four brigades, a large part of SDF members have not yet joined the army. The reason is that according to the structure of the Syrian army, each brigade has between 1,300 and 2,000 troops. Therefore, negotiations are still ongoing.

What is the status of YPJ?

The issue of YPJ's integration and participation in the Syrian army is considered the biggest obstacle to the negotiations. YPJ, which was established in 2013 and played an active role in the fight against Daesh, was recognized globally.

This force became a regular and organized military force that had its own special military academy and was present on all battle fronts. But the current Syrian army, which is built on a religious and ideological basis, does not allow the YPJ forces to be integrated into the military structure in the same way.

YPJ command trip to Damascus

In this context, on April 1, YPJ Commander-in-Chief Rohlat Afrin, YPJ Commander-in-Chief Suzdar Haji, YPJ Battalion Commander Khalsa Aed, and YPJ Spokesperson Rukan Mohammad traveled to Damascus and met with Syrian Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra.

What talks were held in Damascus?

Rohlat Afrin told Sharpers that in this meeting, the Minister of Defense of the interim government of Syria asked the YPJ to join the Internal Security Forces (ASAISH).

He added: "We rejected this request, because our force has a special mission to protect the society and women, and the Asayesh forces do not need more troops."

Rohlat Afrin also emphasized that they want to officially be part of the Syrian army and do not want the YPJ to be disbanded.

Wide support for YPJ

On Sunday in Syrian Kurdistan, a massive activity was held with the participation of all social strata and YPJ members to support this force.

"Although the current view of the structure of the Syrian army is against the presence of women, the YPJ should officially gain its place in the army, because this force has great experience in the field of war and protection," said Konim Afrin, a member of the YPJ, to Sharp Press.

On the other hand, on April 26 this year, the joint platform of activists and women's organizations in Syrian Kurdistan launched a campaign to support the YPJ and its participation in the Syrian Ministry of Defense. In this framework, several demonstrations, seminars and various activities were held.

The future of the YPJ merger case

The case of YPJ integration in the Syrian army is still one of the most important and sensitive issues in the negotiation process.

The position of Rohlat Afrin and the YPJ command shows that they want to be a part of the Syrian military structure with their independent organizational identity and structure, rather than being absorbed into other military institutions.

The outcome of future negotiations will determine how and under what conditions the YPJ will gain its place in the Syrian defense system and how the fate of thousands of fighters of this force will be determined.