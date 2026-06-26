Agreement or the beginning of a new stage of confrontation in the Kurdistan Region / Brigadier Johar

Kordpress

The formation of the government has become very complicated and now it has become difficult to mediate between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union. In addition to holding a number of posts and positions, the Democratic Party is not ready to hand them over to the Patriotic Union, and at the same time, it does not accept the deal based on a total of 39 seats of the Patriotic Union and New Generation.

On the other hand, the Patriotic Union, in addition to openly wanting half of the government and presidents; including the head of the government, the head of the parliament, the head of the region, the head of the security council, the head of the judicial council, etc., he has also demanded the determination of the powers of the government and the axes of governance.

The Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union are each looking for another plan to put pressure on the other party. So far, the Democratic Party has not succeeded in forming a new cabinet without the Patriotic Union. Now it is said that he has called for the temporary activation of the parliament so that things can move forward until a solution is reached with the Patriotic Union; However, the temporary chairmanship of the parliament is in the hands of the new generation, and in terms of political and legal logic, the election of a temporary board for the parliament was neither possible nor had a history. Other parties are not ready to take the side of either of these two parties and have said that this dispute is related to you. Also, the composition of the parliament is not the same as in previous periods so that the Democratic Party can take advantage of the 11 minority seats; Because of this, the political situation is completely locked.

Now most of the main centers of government and governance are in the hands of the Democratic Party; Therefore, he may not be in a hurry to form a government, but he has been worried about the plans of the Patriotic Union for some time, and for this reason, he has been raising the issue of activating the parliament in recent days.

The Patriotic Union plans to file a complaint against the Kurdistan government and parliament through the federal court in Baghdad. If this complaint is filed, the situation will be more complicated; Because it opens all scenarios; including dissolving the parliament and holding early elections, canceling all the decisions of the regional government and parliament that were issued after the end of their legal term, to even scenarios such as preventing Baghdad from allocating funds to the region, Because without the existence of a government with full legitimacy and an active parliament, the budget cannot be provided.

According to the available information, if the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union do not reach an agreement by the end of next month, new developments will occur in the competition between the two parties, but it is not yet clear what will happen.

Next week, the Patriotic Union and New Generation will sign and announce the agreement between them. One of the proposals put forth in the new generation is that this party should not officially enter the government, but rather give a vote of confidence to the government as an ally of the Patriotic Union; Provided that his plans and demands are clearly registered and announced in the government's plan. Of course, this issue has not yet been fully confirmed and may become clearer in a message or statement to be released.

Another plan of the Patriotic Union and the New Generation is to add clauses in the new Iraqi budget - which the Baghdad government is currently preparing and it is said that it will be ready by October - so that the Iraqi government will send the development and investment budget of those areas separately, in addition to the salaries.

Although this action is still not certain and it may be difficult from the legal point of view, it is considered a step in the direction of further distancing within the Kurdistan region and the formation of a bitter reality in the political arena.

In short, the climate situation has reached a critical and dangerous stage. In addition to the lack of agreement and the fact that governing institutions in the climate do not have a clear definition in the constitution and climate laws, the scenarios and plans proposed can also be dangerous. Party and personal demands have become a serious obstacle in the path of climate progress, and it is hoped that the situation will not become more complicated.