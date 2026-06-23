The emphasis of the Ministry of Higher Education on the complete impartiality of Sulaymaniyah University's research in the case of Abdul Latif Salafi

According to Kurdpress, the case of accusations brought against Dr. Abdul Latif Ahmed, a professor of the Faculty of Islamic Sciences at Sulaymaniyah University and one of the well-known figures of the Salafist movement in the Kurdistan Region, has entered a new stage. A stage that, along with the intensification of the official positions and the legal reactions of the parties, has brought widespread media sensitivity.

In this context, Aram Mohammad, the Minister of Higher Education, announced that the special committee formed to investigate this case has started its activity and that the ministry has "full confidence" in its work process. He emphasized: This committee, in cooperation with Sulaimaniyah University, is responsible for an impartial investigation of the case, and its purpose is to clarify the truth, preserve the dignity of the university, and protect the rights of students and professors.

The Minister of Higher Education also emphasized the necessity of impartiality in the investigation process and said: "There is complete trust in justice in this process and we hope that the results of the investigation will be such that the truth will become clear to the public." He, however, declined to provide further details, adding that an early comment could affect the investigation process.

On the other hand, Dr. Abdul Latif Ahmed, by publishing a detailed statement, completely rejected all the moral accusations raised against him and called them "lies, slander and slander". Emphasizing his readiness to appear in court, he declared: Every person who has a claim against him should appear within the framework of the law and in a public judicial process so that the truth is clarified.

He also claimed that what is going on against him is part of an "organized project of character assassination" which he says is being directed by opposing schools of thought and people with extremist tendencies. This university professor emphasized that some people have been pressured to testify against him and the purpose of this process is to destroy his scientific and social position.

In another part of his statement, Abdul Latif Ahmed, criticizing some media and the silence of official institutions, demanded a quick, impartial and judicial investigation of the case and emphasized that he is ready to appear before the judicial system of the Kurdistan Region without any conditions.

These statements are made while earlier a group of students of the Faculty of Islamic Sciences of Sulaymaniyah University announced that about 10 female students who identify themselves as "victims" are ready to testify before the university's investigation committee. These students have demanded to continue the review process without applying pressure and in full compliance with legal principles.

Sulaymaniyah University had previously announced that a legal committee was formed with the coordination of the prosecutor's office to investigate this case and all related people can present their documents and statements. According to the official announcement, this case is still under investigation and no final result has been announced by the competent authorities.

In this way, while the Ministry of Higher Education emphasizes trust in the investigation process and the main accused in the case has declared himself innocent and demanded a judicial investigation, the case of Abdul Latif Ahmad has become one of the most sensitive legal and media issues in the Kurdistan Region.