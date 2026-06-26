Ashura is a message of patience, justice and dialogue to overcome differences

According to Kurdpress, Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani published a message on the occasion of Ashura and emphasized that the memory of Ashura keeps alive the values ​​of patience, faith and sacrifice of Imam Hussein (a.s.) in confronting oppression and protecting the truth.

In a part of this message, Barzani announced that the Ashura event continues to inspire adherence to human and moral principles and is a reminder of the necessity of standing up against injustice and defending the truth.

Referring to the messages and lessons of Ashura, the President of Kurdistan Region emphasized the importance of adhering to the values ​​of justice and tolerance and said that along with that, efforts should be made to strengthen solidarity and expand the culture of dialogue in the way of resolving disputes.

He added that preserving the unity, strengthening the security and stability of the country and fulfilling the wishes of the people to enjoy a decent life and a better future are among the goals that should be pursued in the light of these values.