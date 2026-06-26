Democratic party leaders called people to participate in "freedom meetings".

According to Kurdpress, the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) and Free Women's Movement (TJA) announced that in order to support the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan and advance the process of solving the Kurdish issue, they will hold four "freedom meetings" on June 27 and 28 in the cities of Mersin, Diyarbakir, Istanbul and Van.

On the eve of these gatherings, a campaign with the hashtag "Meeting for Freedom" (#ÖzgürlükİçinMitinge) was launched on X social network, and the co-chairs of Dem Party also invited people to attend these gatherings by publishing video messages.

Hatem Ogulari: Peace must be built with the participation of all people

Tolay Hatem Ogulari, who is scheduled to attend the meeting in Mersin on June 27, said in his message: "Dear people of Turkey, in order for the peace process and democratic society to enter a more advanced stage, today more than ever we need widespread and joint support for peace."

He added: "Women, youth, workers and all sections of the society, especially Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Assyrians and Christians, should play a stronger role in building peace in this land."

By inviting people to attend the meetings in Mersin, Diyarbakir, Van and Istanbul, the co-chairman of the Dem Party said: "We are holding these meetings with the slogan "Towards Freedom with a Democratic Society". "I will also be present at the Mersin meeting and I invite all the people of Chukurova region to participate in this rally."

Bekerkhan: Let's get together for the release of Öcalan and the democratization of Türkiye

Tunjar Bekerkhan, who will participate in the June 28 meeting in Bagjilar Square, Istanbul, said in his message: "Dear people, we will hold a freedom meeting on June 28 at 4:00 PM in Bagjilar Square. Our country needs democracy, freedom and peace today more than ever."

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan's call on February 27, he added: "The process that started with that call now requires taking legal steps. In order for this process to proceed faster, for Turkey to achieve a democratic platform, for Mr. Ocalan to be freed, for political prisoners to be released, and for a more democratic, prosperous and livable country to be built, we invite all people, including women, youth, Kurds, Turks, Alawites, and all ethnic groups and followers of different religions, to attend these meetings.

Bakr Khan emphasized: "If we can make our voices heard from Istanbul, Mersin, Diyarbakir and Van in a powerful way, the ground will be provided for the realization of the ideals that we have been fighting for for years. We invite all the people of Marmara region to attend the meeting in Istanbul. I believe that this gathering will be a glorious gathering."