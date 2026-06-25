Abdul Latif Ahmed's case is waiting for the final decision

Kordpress

The case of Dr. Abdul Latif Ahmed, a professor at the Faculty of Islamic Sciences of Sulaymaniyah University and one of the most influential figures of the Salafist movement in the Kurdistan region, has entered a critical stage after weeks of media and social controversy. The stage in which the academic research is over, but no official results have been announced by the competent authorities.

According to the information published by the local media, the research committee of Sulaymaniyah University has completed its investigations and sent the final report to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Kurdistan Region. Meanwhile, Yohan Othman, the media relations officer of Sulaymaniyah University, also confirmed that the results of the investigation were confidential and were provided to the Ministry of Higher Education.

Despite this, Aram Mohammad, the Minister of Higher Education of the Kurdistan Region, has not yet released any official statement about the content of the report or the final outcome of the case. According to reports, he has not yet officially reviewed the report due to the meeting of the Council of Ministers, and the final decision is expected to be taken in the coming days.

At the same time as the news of the end of the investigation was published, some sources and online pages claimed that the accusations against Abdul Latif Ahmed had been proven and the decision to expel him from the university had been issued. However, no official body has confirmed these claims. In response to these speculations, Abdul Latif Ahmad, who is known as "Abdul Latif Salafi" among his fans, denied all the news about his removal or expulsion by publishing a message titled "Message of Trust in God and Perseverance".

He described these news as "lies" and part of an attempt to exploit the media and increase the number of visits to virtual pages and said that all the rumors published are untrue. Abdul Latif Ahmad also thanked his supporters and emphasized that he will continue his religious and intellectual activities.

This case entered the public stage when audio files and claims about immoral behavior and abuse of academic position against this Islamic Sciences Faculty professor were published on social networks. After that, a group of students announced that some female students are ready to testify before the university's investigation committee. On the other hand, Abdul Latif Ahmad has denied all the claims since the first days of the accusations and considered them to be part of an "organized campaign to assassinate his character".

The importance of this case is not limited to the academic position of Abdul Latif Ahmed. During the past years, he has been one of the most well-known religious figures of the Salafi movement in the Kurdistan region and has had a significant social influence among some of the youth and religious circles. For this reason, the final result of this case can have far-reaching social and cultural consequences beyond an academic disciplinary case.

Analysts believe that if the charges are officially proven, this case could become one of the most serious challenges to the social credibility of religious currents in recent years and raise questions about the role of religious educational institutions, the monitoring mechanisms of universities, and the position of religious figures in public opinion. On the other hand, if the accusations are not recognized, the debate about the responsibility of the media and online pages in publishing unproven accusations and its impact on the dignity of individuals will likely be in the center of attention again.

In the current situation, what seems certain is the end of the academic research process and the submission of a report to the Ministry of Higher Education. However, until the announcement of the official position by the Ministry of Higher Education of the Kurdistan Region or the relevant judicial authorities, the claims raised by the parties of the case will still remain limited to positions and counternarratives, and it is not possible to make a definitive judgment about its final outcome.