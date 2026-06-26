Barzani's happy attempt to prevent the deduction of 120 billion dinars from the salary budget

According to Kurdpress, a senior official of the Kurdistan Region told Rudaw that Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Sari said that the salary earners of the Kurdistan Region will receive their salaries on time, but 120 billion dinars will be deducted from the amount of salaries.

This official has also mentioned that Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, was in contact with Ali Zaidi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, in order to prevent the deduction of 120 billion dinars from the salary budget. For this purpose, a delegation from the Kurdistan Region will travel to Baghdad next Sunday.

According to him, this board will examine the issue of Kurdistan region's revenues and will ask Baghdad to calculate and deduct only half of the region's revenues instead of deducting 120 billion dinars. Because the revenues of the climate have decreased in recent months.

He also added that until now the contractual employees of the Kurdistan Region, whose salaries are paid from internal revenues, have not received their salaries, and if Baghdad deducts 120 billion dinars from the salary budget this month, the salary distribution process will be delayed.