Bahcheli demanded the immediate assignment of the CHP congress annulment case

According to Kordpress, Dolat Bahceli, the leader of the Turkish National Movement Party (MHP), discussed the internal developments in Turkey, the "Turkey without terrorism" process, as well as the legal and political crisis surrounding the Republican People's Party (CHP), in the weekly meeting of his party's faction in the parliament.

In an important part of his speech, he mentioned the controversy related to the 38th CHP Congress and the request for its annulment, and said that recent developments have reached a level that harms Turkey's political culture and democratic process.

Referring to the registered protest against the Mutlak Butlan vote regarding the CHP Congress, Bahceli asked the Supreme Court of Turkey to announce its final position as soon as possible.

He said: "The authority to deal with the objection is the Supreme Court of the country, and considering the sensitivity of the issue, this institution should announce its decision regarding the raised objection as soon as possible." Türkiye's politics and democracy should not be allowed to suffer more than this."

The MHP leader also warned that CHP's internal disputes should not lead to street tensions, physical clashes or actions that disrupt public order. He emphasized that in a situation where Turkey is facing sensitive regional developments and the process of "Turkey without terrorism", the country needs powerful political institutions and collective rationality more than ever.

Referring to what he called the attempt to create the image of a "split CHP", Bahcheli said that he had previously warned about the dangers of political games over this party, and now we are witnessing attempts to legitimize this split.

In another part of his speech, the leader of the National Movement Party also mentioned the cases of corruption and violations brought against some municipalities and asked the CHP to put "internal cleansing" on the agenda first of all.

He said: "Those who harm politics by misusing public resources, corruption and lawlessness should not be supported, regardless of party affiliation. "CHP should follow the path of cleansing and peace, taking into account the sensitivities of the society."

Bahcheli also once again emphasized his support for the so-called "Turkey without terrorism" and considered it a part of the grand strategy of the government and the ruling coalition to strengthen national unity and regional security. He said that the president's coalition is determined to continue this process regardless of political provocations and tensions.

It should be noted that the case, which is known in Türkiye as the "absolute revocation case of the CHP Congress", goes back to the 38th Congress of the Republican People's Party in November 2023; The congress in which Özgur Ozel became the president of this party after defeating Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The plaintiffs in the case claim that there were violations and intrusions in the process of holding the congress and voting, which distorted the legal validity of the results, and for this reason, they demanded the declaration of "absolute annulment" or "absolute nullity" of the congress.

In recent months, this case has become one of the most important topics of Türkiye's domestic politics. The initial decision of the court to annul the congress and restore the previous management of the party, was opposed by various parties, and now the final decision is pending review by the Supreme Court (Yargitay). Therefore, Baghcheli's statements today are considered as a request to speed up the assignment of one of the most sensitive political cases in Türkiye in recent months.