You are the driver of the sprinkler machine of your own oppression!

According to Kordpress, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgur Ozel, intensified his attacks on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling him directly responsible for the recent crisis in this party and finding the government's claim of neutrality in the CHP congress annulment case unbelievable. Ozgur Özel also emphasized that if a new congress is held, this crisis will end and the party can focus on the competition for power.

At the meeting of the parliamentary faction of this party, Ozgur Özel reacted to the recent developments surrounding the so-called "absolute annulment" of the 38th CHP Congress and called on the party's supporters to stand against what he called a "political conspiracy" against the party.

Referring to the large gathering and presence of CHP members and supporters in recent days, Ozel said: "This was not just a party meeting or attending a meeting; This presence was a declaration of support and defense of the party."

Ozel also called for the full implementation of the rulings of the Turkish Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights and emphasized that ignoring these rulings calls the rule of law into question.

The CHP leader further described the cases and judicial investigations against the party and its affiliated municipalities as a "coup against the opposition" and said: "They want to bring Turkey to a place where people are without candidates, parties are without leaders, and elections are held without real competitors. In a situation where it was clear that Akram Imamoglu can take over the administration of the country, what is happening today is actually a coup against a party that is on the way to power."

Recalling the 38th Congress of the CHP, in which Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was defeated, he became the chairman of the party, Özel said that for the first time in the history of Turkish parties, the leadership of a major party was changed through a real two-person competition.

He also claimed that the confrontations that took place after the court's verdict had caused the "biggest shame" for the People's Republican Party. According to him, the pressure exerted on the central building of the party and the intervention of the security forces was an unprecedented action in the history of the CHP.

In another part of his speech, Ozel reacted to the recent statements of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Yesterday, the President of Türkiye said that the government has no role in the internal crisis of the CHP and the judicial process related to this party.

CHP leader replied: "Erdogan says he is not involved in any part of this story." But remember the same water-sprinkling cars and obstacles that you put in front of us many times. That sprinkler vehicle that I was standing on, you were sitting behind the wheel.

He then accused Erdoğan of directly interfering in judicial proceedings against the opposition and claimed that all the actions taken against the CHP since March 19 have been carried out with the support and guidance of the government.

Referring to the current crisis in the party, Ozel said in the end that if the necessary steps are taken and the wishes of the members and the body of the party to hold a congress are fulfilled, the case of disputes will be closed. "If Congress is held, this office will be closed, we will look to the future and move towards power," he said.

It should be noted that the CHP's recent crisis intensified after the court's ruling on the so-called "absolute annulment of Congress" case. This case goes back to the 38th Party Congress in 2023; The congress in which Özgur Ozel replaced Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at the head of the party. Opponents of the results of this congress claim that there were violations in the voting process and demanded that the results be declared invalid; This issue has become one of the most important political conflicts in Türkiye in recent weeks.