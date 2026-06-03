The peace process between Türkiye and the PKK needs international support

According to Kordpress, the Permanent Representative of Colombia to the United Nations, referring to the experience of the peace process in his country, emphasized that ending armed conflicts requires the support of the international community, political commitment and the use of global experiences. These statements are made at the same time as the new peace process between the Turkish government and the Kurds is stopped.

According to IRNA, "Leonor Zalabata Torres", the Permanent Representative of Colombia to the United Nations and the interim President of the Security Council for the month of June, said in her first press conference on Monday that the experience of several decades of internal conflict in Colombia has brought important lessons to other countries.

He stated: "Colombia has gone through a very long peace process. "This internal conflict has left a deep impact on our society, but at the same time it has created a valuable experience that can be shared with the world."

The statements of this Colombian diplomat come while the new process of peace talks between the Turkish government and the Kurds is still facing an impasse on the issue of disarmament and legal guarantees.

This process started in October 2024, after the change of position of "Dolat Bahceli", the leader of the National Movement Party of Türkiye and the main ally of "Recipe Tayyip Erdogan". After that, Abdullah Ojalan, the founder of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) demanded the dissolution and disarmament of this group.

The PKK continued the ceasefire, officially announced its dissolution in May 2025, and completed a major part of the disarmament process by the end of that year. However, the negotiations on the priority of complete disarmament or providing legal and political guarantees to the former members of this group and the Kurdish political currents were slow.

The representative of Colombia, without directly comparing the situation of his country with the Kurdish issue in Türkiye, emphasized that peace processes in the world should use each other's experiences.

He said: "If these experiences are put together, perhaps faster and more effective answers can be found to resolve disputes peacefully. "The world must remember that there is a solution and that peace is possible."

The 2016 peace agreement between the government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was implemented with the supervision of the United Nations on the process of disarmament, transitional justice mechanisms and the cooperation of the international community, and it is still considered one of the most important examples studied in the peace processes of the world.

Zalabata Torres described the role of the international community in this process as "very important" and added: "The cooperation of the international community with the decisions and peace processes in Colombia is very important, and it is still necessary for the international community to play a role in solving global crises and conflicts."

He is also the first indigenous person from the "Arhuaco" tribe in Colombia who became a member of the United Nations Security Council and has assumed the presidency of this council.