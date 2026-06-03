After Bafel Talabani's words and asking for a share for half of the government; Kurdistan Democratic Party: The government formation case is still on

According to Kurdpress, Mahmoud Mohammad, the spokesman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in response to the recent statements of Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, about the equation of "39 seats against 39 seats", announced that the Democratic Party has no predetermined and final opinion on this issue so far and all issues will be left to political talks and negotiations between the parties.

He also emphasized on Masoud Barzani's recent message and pointed out that all political parties must share responsibility to organize the current situation and overcome the current challenges.

The spokesperson of the Democratic Party added that Kurdistan's parties should work with unity and coordination both to solve the internal problems of the region and to deal with the issues between Erbil and the federal government of Iraq.

These statements come after Bafel Talabani announced at the anniversary ceremony of the founding of the Patriotic Union in Sulaymaniyah that this party, having 39 seats, considers itself equal to the Democratic Party and wants half of the share of the future government of the Kurdistan Region.

He also announced the plan of the Patriotic Union to sign a strategic alliance with the new generation movement and to expand understanding with other Kurdistan parties.