Tom Barak's first disappointing message for the Kurds; Emphasis on strengthening the capitals and ignoring the Kurdish issue

Service of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region - Tom Barak, the new US special representative for Syria and Iraq, in his first message emphasized the cooperation of Iraq, Syria and Turkey to ensure the stability of the region; The message, despite addressing ethnic and religious differences, did not mention Kurds and their political rights.

According to Kordpress, Tom Barak, the US President's special representative for Syria and Iraq, in his first message after his appointment, emphasized the tripartite cooperation between Iraq, Syria and Turkey and called for putting aside differences and moving towards common interests.

Standard wrote: In this message, Barak emphasized the role of Baghdad, Damascus and Ankara in shaping the stability of the Middle East and spoke about the necessity of coordination between these three countries.

However, he made no mention of the Kurds, the federal system, or the national rights of ethnic groups; An issue that can be a sign of Washington's new approach to ethnic and national cases in the region.

In the message of the US special representative, overcoming ethnic, religious and sectarian differences and moving towards order and common interests was emphasized, but the position of the Kurds and their political demands were not mentioned in this framework.

In his message, Barak wrote that Iraq, Syria and Türkiye are still the strategic axes of the region and achieving stable stability in the Middle East requires cooperation between these three countries.

He also emphasized that this mission will be pursued with the support of Donald Trump and with the aim of helping the region to achieve common prosperity and stability.