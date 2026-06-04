Investigating the developments in Syria and the challenges of refugees in the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, the communication committee of the Kurdish Patriotic Council of Syria (ENKS) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq met with Hamid Darbandi, the head of the Syrian case in the Kurdistan Regional Court, and discussed the latest developments in Syria and the problems of Syrian refugees.

According to the statement released by the Patriotic Council of Syrian Kurds, the delegation of the ENKS communication committee consisted of Shams Sharif, the head of the delegation, and the committee members included Jaidan Ali, Nawaf Rashid, Raman Mollah and Osman Manan.

This delegation was warmly welcomed by Hamid Darbandi at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Regional Presidency in Erbil.

In this meeting, the political situation of Syria and Syrian Kurdistan, the conditions of the Kurds, as well as the latest regional developments were discussed.

The two sides also discussed the problems faced by Syrian refugees in the Kurdistan region, both in the camps and outside them.

In this meeting, the costs of medical examinations required to renew the residence permit of asylum seekers were specially emphasized; According to the attendees, the expenses have become a heavy financial burden for the asylum seekers.

In addition, the issue of issuing permits for brides to enter the Kurdistan region, reuniting family members, and scheduling consular meetings were also evaluated.

In this meeting, Hamid Darbandi pointed out the challenges currently facing the Kurdistan Region and also discussed the regional changes and their effects on the Middle East.

He emphasized that the continuous follow-up of these cases with the cooperation of related institutions is of great importance and called for holding more meetings with ENKS representatives to strengthen coordination and find appropriate solutions.

Darbandi also once again emphasized the position of the Kurdistan Region regarding the refugee case and emphasized the continuation of efforts to reduce the suffering and problems of the refugees and meet their needs.

He noted that supporting refugees is "a national and humanitarian responsibility."

At the end of this meeting, the members of the ENKS delegation appreciated Dr. Hamid Darbandi's cooperation and support.

Also, on behalf of ENKS in the Kurdistan region, the delegation presented a plaque of appreciation to Darbandi. This recognition was given to him as a sign of respect for his sincere efforts, continuous cooperation and his role in serving the people of Syrian Kurdistan.