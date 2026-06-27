All ships waiting for our departure have left the Strait of Hormuz

According to Kurdpress, according to Kurdpress, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey, Abdulkader Uraloglu, announced that all ships belonging to Turkey, which wanted to leave the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf following the recent developments in the region, have left the region with complete safety.

In a message published on his account on social networks, Oraloglu said that the Turkish government has been monitoring the situation of Turkish-owned ships moment by moment since the first moments of developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, and all relevant institutions have managed their exit process with complete coordination.

He added: "Until June 26, 2026, all our ships that were waiting for departure in the region have left the region with complete security."

The Minister of Transport of Turkey stated that a total of 15 ships have successfully left the region, and stated that three other ships belonging to Turkey continue their commercial activities in the Persian Gulf and for this reason they have not submitted a request to leave.

Also, referring to the presence of 99 Turkish citizens on the ships waiting to leave, Oraloglu emphasized: "Currently, no Turkish ship is requesting immediate departure from the Persian Gulf. We continue to follow developments with full sensitivity to maintain the safety of our citizens and seafarers."