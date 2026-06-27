178 people who were detained before the NATO summit went to prison

According to Kordpress, Ankara's Prosecutor General's Office announced that in the framework of the security investigation before the NATO summit, 178 of the 225 people who were arrested have been sent to prison by court order.

According to the announcement of the prosecutor's office, arrest warrants were issued for 241 people, and 225 people were arrested in the simultaneous operation of the police and gendarmerie on June 23. Of these, 219 people were introduced to the court.

After examining the cases, the court issued a temporary arrest warrant for 178 people. Also, 34 people were released under judicial supervision and house arrest, and 6 people were released by the decision of the prosecutor's office before being referred to the court.

The prosecutor's office announced that the detainees are being prosecuted for being members of terrorist organizations, and ISIS members are also present among the people sent to prison by court order. Also, the proceedings of other defendants' cases are continuing and there is a possibility of an increase in the number of people who will be imprisoned by the court's verdict.

Among the people who have already been sent to prison by court order, the names of several well-known figures such as university professor Amal Memish, journalist Yildiz Tar, Nozad Ozer, a representative of the "Tema" environmental foundation in Ankara, Borjo Arikan, the spokesperson of the "Omut-Sen" union, and two lawyers who are members of the Contemporary Lawyers Association can also be seen.