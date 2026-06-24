The scope of the corruption case of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil became wider; The arrest of former governor Salahuddin

According to Kurdpress, Iraqi security forces have arrested Raed Jabouri, director general of health of Salah al-Din province and the former governor of this province.

According to the claims of the Iraqi media, Jabouri has been arrested on charges of connection and involvement in the corruption case of Adnan Jamili, the deputy of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.

The name of Raed Jabouri was mentioned during the recorded confessions and statements of Adnan Jamili, and this issue has led to the expansion of the scope of the investigation.

This development takes place in the continuation of handling one of the most controversial corruption cases in recent months in Iraq; A case in which the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq announced the seizure of 10 million dollars, 31 billion Iraqi dinars, 70 residential units, 21 cars and nearly 3 kilograms of gold in connection with it.

According to the announcement of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, part of these sums were discovered from a hiding place in a farm, and at the same time, the transfer of billions of dinars was also prevented.

Adnan Jamili, who was the deputy of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the manager of Beji Refinery, was arrested a few weeks ago in the framework of investigations related to financial and administrative corruption, and Iraqi officials have emphasized that the investigation of other people's connection with this case is still ongoing.