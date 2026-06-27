The arrest of the manager of Iraqi Airlines on charges of theft of 115 billion dinars

According to Kordpress, a member of the Iraqi parliament announced that the director of Iraqi Airlines has been arrested on charges of involvement in the theft of more than 115 billion dinars.

Iraqi MP Alaa Haidari has stated that Manaf Abdul-Mun'im, the head of Iraqi Airways, has been arrested on charges of embezzling this sum; meanwhile, some Iraqi media outlets have reported that the scale of financial irregularities in the case could exceed the figure already announced.

According to released information, preliminary details of the case indicate that the head of Iraqi Airways colluded with a ticket sales employee, thereby managing to divert significant amounts of revenue.

On the other hand, the Iraqi media reported this morning that the Iraqi Board of Integrity "Raed Jabouri" has also arrested the former governor of Salah al-Din.

According to these reports, his arrest was made after the confession of "Adnan Jumili", the former deputy of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil; A person who was previously arrested in a case related to corruption.