The Dem Party called for the prosecution of perpetrators of the crimes of the 1990s

According to KurdPress, 33 years after the kidnapping and murder of Suad Boldan, Adnan Yildirim and Haci Karay, three Kurdish businessmen whose families and human rights organizations blame the structure known as JİTEM for their murders, Kurdish activists and politicians gathered in Istanbul at their graves. The participants in the ceremony emphasized the need to prosecute the perpetrators of the political murders of the 1990s and stated that the peace and reconciliation process in Turkey will not be completed without revealing the truth and serving justice.

A memorial service for Suad Boldan, Adnan Yildirim and Haci Karay, three Kurdish businessmen who were kidnapped and murdered in June 1994, was held at the Avcilar Cemetery in Istanbul on the 33rd anniversary of their deaths.

The ceremony was attended by Parvin Boldan, a member of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (HDP) delegation, and Souad Boldan's wife, Tuncer Bakrhan, co-chair of the HDP, Meral Danish Beshtaş, co-chair of the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), members of the "Mothers of Peace" group, and a group of political and civil activists.

Leyla Yıldırım, daughter of Adnan Yıldırım, emphasized in her speech that the families of the victims will continue their struggle until justice is achieved and the truth of these cases is revealed.

Meral Danish Beştaş, referring to the political murders and enforced disappearances of the 1990s, said: "After decades, justice has not been served and the perpetrators of these crimes have not been held accountable. As long as there is no will to clarify the truth, the case of unsolved murders and enforced disappearances will remain open."

She added that even in a situation where there is talk of a peace process and a democratic society, the demand for justice for the victims of the past cannot be ignored.

Parvin Boldan, the wife of Souad Boldan, said in her speech: “He left us three things: our daughter Zalal, bloody clothes, and honor.”

Referring to political and security figures from the 1990s, she said: “Those responsible for these crimes were never tried. On the contrary, they were supported and continued their activities. There are thousands of cases with specific perpetrators, but justice has not yet been served.”

Boldan also called for the activation of the special body for investigating unsolved murders in the Ministry of Justice, emphasizing that the government is obliged to clarify the cases of past crimes.

Referring to the ongoing process of talks to resolve the Kurdish issue in Turkey, she added: "We support peace, but an honorable peace. A peace in which the truth is revealed, the perpetrators of crimes are tried, and a truth-finding and reconciliation commission is formed to examine the past."

Tuncer Bakr Khan, co-chair of the Democratic Party, also said at the ceremony: “The only crime of these people was being Kurds. In the past decades, thousands of people died simply because of their Kurdish identity.”

Referring to the political murders of the 1990s, he added: “We know the perpetrators and perpetrators of these crimes. 33 years have passed and it is time for these cases to be reopened and the families to get their rights.”

Bakr Khan emphasized that one of the most important demands of the Kurdish community from the current process is to clarify the fate of the unsolved murders, forced disappearances, and the trial of those responsible for these cases.

"We cannot say forget the past and just talk about reconciliation," he said. "If there is to be real peace, we must face the past and establish justice. We promise the families of the victims that the truth will one day be revealed."

The memorial service ended with a prayer at the graves of Suad Boldan, Adnan Yıldırım and Haci Karay.

Suad Boldan, Adnan Yıldırım and Haci Karay were murdered in Istanbul on June 3, 1994 after being kidnapped. The case has become one of the most symbolic cases of political and "unknown perpetrator" murders in Turkey in the 1990s. For years, the victims' families and human rights organizations have held the unofficial structure of the Turkish Gendarmerie, JİTEM, responsible for the murders, an accusation that has never been fully clarified and settled in the Turkish judicial system.