Ankara will become a "red zone" on the eve of the NATO summit

According to Kurdpress, the Turkish government will implement extensive security measures in Ankara to host the 36th NATO summit on July 7 and 8.

In this framework, holding any rally and march in the capital will be prohibited from July 1st to 15th.

The routes leading to Esenbogha Airport and Etimsgut Airport, the venue of the summit, the Soghut Uzu neighborhood where the presidential complex is located, the area of ​​the hotels where the delegations stay and their traffic routes are designated as "red zone".

The entry of vehicles and pedestrians into these areas will be under strict control. Also, security measures will be increased around 15 hotels where participating delegations stay.

During the summit, 40,000 police and gendarmerie forces will be on duty, and uniformed forces will also participate in the implementation of security plans.

In addition to the urban surveillance camera network, advanced control and monitoring cameras will be installed in 100 sensitive points in Ankara.

Esenbogha International Airport and its surrounding areas will also be subject to special security measures and restrictions will be applied to some incoming flights from abroad.

At the same time, security controls are being intensified at Ankara's entry points. Separate protection plans have been considered for the cultural and tourism programs of the leaders' wives participating in the summit.

Turkish authorities will also exchange information with some countries about people who have a history of participating in protests abroad and security cases in order to prevent possible protest actions. Based on this, the people about whom there are intelligence reports will not be allowed to enter Ankara through Esenboga Airport.

Security plans for this summit have been made taking into account the experience of last year's NATO summit and the participation of about six thousand people in it, and the officials are preparing to host a summit of the same dimensions or larger.

Earlier, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci to review the security arrangements for the NATO summit.

In this meeting, which was held with the presence of officials, all the security aspects of the summit were evaluated, and the General Command of the Gendarmerie and the General Directorate of Security of Turkey presented comprehensive reports on the preparation process.

Turkish officials have announced that the preparation process for holding this summit hosted by Ankara continues.