According to Kurdpress, the Change Movement announced in a statement that some media outlets close to the Kurdistan Democratic Party "unreasonably and unjustly" publish false and misleading information about the position of this movement towards political alliances.

It is stated in this statement: "So far, no party has entered into negotiations to form a coalition with us. Our position is also clear in this regard and we support the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament along with all the political parties of the Kurdistan Region.

The movement of change emphasized that the position of this political stream is clear and specific about the process of the parliament and the political developments of the Kurdistan Region.