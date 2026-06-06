6 June 2026 - 11:19

Movement of Change:

No party has entered into negotiations to form a coalition with us

No party has entered into negotiations to form a coalition with us

Service of Iraq and Kurdistan Region - Change Movement, rejecting the reports published in some media close to the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced that no political party has entered into negotiations to form a coalition with this movement, and its position is to support the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament.

According to Kurdpress, the Change Movement announced in a statement that some media outlets close to the Kurdistan Democratic Party "unreasonably and unjustly" publish false and misleading information about the position of this movement towards political alliances.

It is stated in this statement: "So far, no party has entered into negotiations to form a coalition with us. Our position is also clear in this regard and we support the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament along with all the political parties of the Kurdistan Region.

The movement of change emphasized that the position of this political stream is clear and specific about the process of the parliament and the political developments of the Kurdistan Region.

News ID 160927

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