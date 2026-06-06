Irresponsible words do not solve people's problems

According to Kurdpress, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, announced that oil companies want to receive guarantees to resume production and increase oil exports through the Kurdistan Region, and the regional government has also supported this view.

He said that a delegation from the regional government and oil companies are currently in Baghdad and they are going to discuss the details of this issue at the beginning of next week.

According to him, the resumption of the companies' activities will solve some of the existing problems, but it will not replace the amount of oil that was previously exported from southern Iraq.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region added that Erbil has tried to strengthen the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad by supporting the government and the Iraqi Prime Minister and has played its role in this direction.

Barzani also referred to Massoud Barzani's request to hold a meeting between political parties and said that this request is very important in its place and all parties should prefer the interests of the country over the interests of the parties. He added: "Irresponsible words will no longer cure people's pain." All parties must reach an agreement on securing the interests and wishes of the people; While 18 months have passed since the election and we still haven't been able to fully implement its results."

Regarding the possibility of holding a meeting between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, he also stated that no date has been set for such a meeting.

In another part of his speech, the regional prime minister expressed his hope that they will reach an agreement with the current Iraqi government on organizing business activities at the border crossings and emphasized that no region can replace the status and characteristics of the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani also said that the Iraqi government has committed not to tie the issue of employees' salaries with any other case and that the salaries will be paid on time.

At the same time, he added that Iraq is facing economic challenges and the Kurdistan Region can be part of the solution to these problems.

Regarding the internal revenues of the region, he also said that in the previous cabinet, the figure of 120 billion dinars was set as internal revenue, but this figure had no real basis.

In the end, Masrour Barzani called for the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament and said that the Parliament of Malik is not a political party and the representatives should respect the will of their voters and return to resume the activities of the Parliament.