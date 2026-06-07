The difference of 835 billion dinars between the non-oil income statistics of the Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, Kaveh Ali, the representative of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan in the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region, announced that there is a difference of more than 835 billion dinars between the statistics of the Regional Finance Ministry and the information provided by Rebaz Hamlan, the financial advisor of the Regional Prime Minister, about the non-oil revenues of 2025.

In a note asking how much the region's non-oil revenues really are and how much of it officially enters the Ministry of Finance, he said that a major part of these revenues does not enter the regional government's coffers and is allocated to companies, rents, smuggling and other non-transparent channels.

This member of parliament added that since 2021, taxes, fees and expenses imposed on citizens have increased, but official revenues have decreased.

According to him, this situation is the result of weakening the public sector, handing it over to party-affiliated companies, smuggling, corruption and lack of transparency.

Referring to the table published by the Ministry of Finance of the Kurdistan Region, Kaveh Ali said that the ministry announced the non-oil revenues of 2025 at 3,125 billion dinars, which is an average of 260 billion dinars per month.

He further added that based on the previous statements and information of Rabaz Hamlan, the financial adviser of the regional prime minister and former finance minister, the non-oil revenues of the region in 2025 were between 320 and 340 billion dinars per month.

According to him, if the average of 330 billion dinars is considered, the total non-oil revenues of the region this year will reach 3,960 billion dinars.

The representative of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan emphasized that on this basis, the difference between the statistics of the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister's financial advisor reaches more than 835 billion dinars.

He also claimed that the statistics published by the Ministry of Finance are not consistent with the previous statements and data of the officials, and if the available information is correct, there should not be such a significant difference between the announced figures.

In the end, Kaveh Ali asked if the information provided to the Ministry of Finance is different from the data that reaches the Prime Minister's Office, or if, like some projects, the figures announced at different stages face significant increases.