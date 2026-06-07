Can the new constitution end the historical crisis in Syria?

According to Kurdpress, at the same time as the first session of the Syrian Parliament was held on June 8, the discussions about the political future of this country and how to draft a new constitution have entered a critical stage. Many Syrian citizens ask whether this process can lead to the end of decades of exclusivity, political exclusion and social divisions, or whether Syria will once again witness the repetition of policies that have led to political, humanitarian and security crises in this country.

The Syrian crisis was not only the result of the 2011 unrest or a period of political transition. Many analysts believe that the main root of the crisis lies in the centralized structure of the government, the elimination of different ethnic and national identities, and limiting the political participation of various groups in the Syrian society.

Today, the eyes of a large part of the Syrian society are focused on the drafting process of the new constitution; A law that can either learn from the bitter experiences of the past and provide the basis for the creation of an inclusive political system, or once again put the country on the path of tension and instability.

After the end of the French protectorate over Syria, efforts were made to create a parliamentary and multi-party system. But successive military coups since 1949 prevented the consolidation of democratic institutions.

In the following decades, the military and security institutions gradually replaced the elected institutions and the government structure moved more and more toward centralism. In this situation, the opportunity for political parties to operate freely was limited and the main powers were placed in the hands of the executive branch.

With the coming to power of the Baath party in 1963 and then the approval of the 1973 constitution, the Syrian political system entered a new phase. The political power was widely given to the presidential institution and the executive branch and the political space of the country became more limited.

Many researchers believe that the 1973 Constitution was not only a legal document, but an ideological framework for the administration of the country, which strengthened the concentration of power and weakened the role of supervisory institutions and political representation.

One of the most important issues discussed in the process of drafting the new constitution is the issue of the Kurds in Syria. The Kurdish community has faced various political, cultural and legal restrictions during the past decades.

In 1962, thousands of Kurds were deprived of Syrian citizenship, and after that, policies such as the implementation of the "Arab Belt" plan were implemented in Kurdish areas. These measures have been proposed by many legal and political activists as examples of the policies of denying the ethnic identity of the Kurds.

The centralist policies did not only affect the Kurds. In 1982, the bloody events of Hama took place, and in 2004, the city of Qamishlo witnessed widespread protests and riots.

The declaration of a state of emergency in 1963 led to the restriction of political activities and widespread arrest of the opposition. Although a limited space for political reforms was created after Bashar al-Assad came to power in 2000, which became known as the "Damascus Spring", this period was short-lived and many political activists, intellectuals and critics of the government were arrested.

In the mid-2000s, new economic policies were implemented in Syria, which, according to some sources, increased social and economic divisions. The expansion of the influence of circles close to power and the increase of poverty in some parts of the society intensified public dissatisfaction.

These factors, along with political and social restrictions, created the ground for the widespread protests of 2011; Protests that quickly turned into a widespread crisis and then a long-term war.

The Syrian war, which started in 2011, is considered one of the biggest humanitarian crises of the 21st century. This war left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced and destroyed a large part of the country's infrastructure.

Syria's economy has been severely damaged, public services have been undermined, and millions of people are still in need of humanitarian assistance. Also, regional and international interventions and the presence of various military and political actors increased the complexity of the crisis.

According to experts, the problem was not only in the text of the previous constitutions, but also in the way they were implemented. The weakness of the multi-party system, the lack of guarantee for the peaceful transfer of power, the elimination of various social and ethnic groups, and the reduction of trust between society and the government are among the consequences of the past political structure.

This process eventually led to deep social divisions, the collapse of some government institutions, the migration of millions of citizens, and widespread human and economic losses.

Now Syria is facing a historical test. Many observers believe that if no lessons are learned from past experiences in drafting the new constitution and policies based on the elimination and denial of different identities continue, the ground will be created for the emergence of new crises; Even if the military war ends.

On the other hand, drafting a law based on the equality of citizens, guaranteeing public rights and freedoms, real participation of all ethnic groups and social groups, and creating democratic structures can pave the way for national stability and reconciliation.