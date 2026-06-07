Kurdistan Region is in a special situation; This is not the time for tense words

According to Kurdpress, Salahuddin Muhammad Bahauddin, Secretary General of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, while explaining the initiative of this party to bring together the views of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, said that the developments and challenges in the region are clear to everyone, and therefore the Islamic Union felt that it had a moral and national duty to work to reduce tensions and bring the two sides closer together.

He stated that both parties are well aware of the existing situation and the problems that have arisen, but according to him, some personal, party and mental considerations have caused the solutions to diverge from each other. Bahauddin also did not consider the possibility of outside interference too far from his mind.

The Secretary General of Ittihad-e-Islami added that the political office of this party has prepared a plan as the basis of this initiative.

According to him, in this plan, the positive role of the media and avoiding inciting disputes is emphasized, and it is suggested that joint meetings and meetings be held between the parties so that the issues and disputes are discussed on the discussion table, rather than being followed through the media and the atmosphere of political confrontation.

Salahuddin Bahauddin further said that these proposals were first discussed with Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and he welcomed this initiative. Then a delegation from the Islamic Union met Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and according to him, after providing the necessary explanations, he also had a positive view of this plan.

He added that after that, a delegation from the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party met with the Islamic Union and discussed the details of this initiative. According to him, it was emphasized in this meeting that this plan has no hidden agenda and it was proposed only with the aim of helping to solve problems and reduce political tensions.

The Secretary General of the Islamic Union also informed about the meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and said that despite some criticisms and complaints, his overall assessment of the positions of the parties was positive.

According to him, there are signs of readiness to move towards dialogue and resolving differences, although this process requires time and preparation of necessary preparations.

In the end, he asked the media, political activists and officials of the political offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to avoid tension-causing literature and create a positive atmosphere for dialogue.

Salah al-Din Bahad al-Din warned: "Ultimately, we will all suffer from the continuation of this situation. The Kurdistan Region is in a special situation, the fate of this nation is facing dangers and if we don't think about each other, no one will sympathize with us."