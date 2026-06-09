Trump does not care about the Kurds

According to Kordpress, Henry Barki, a senior expert on Middle East issues, warned in an interview that the current policies of US President Donald Trump are exactly against the interests of the Kurds.

Pointing out that Trump's special representative in Syria, Tom Barak, has cooperated with terrorists in Syria, he warned that this issue harms the interests of the Kurds.

Henry Barkey emphasized that Donald Trump knows little about the Kurds and that the Kurds are of no importance to him.

He emphasized that Donald Trump no longer supports the Kurds in any way.