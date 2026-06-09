Continuation of diplomacy between Iran and America to prevent a regional disaster

According to Kurdpress, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, at the joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia in Istanbul, devoted part of his speech to developments related to Iran and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

Fidan announced that during this tripartite meeting, ongoing talks between Iran and the United States were also discussed. Referring to the sensitivity of the situation in the region, he said: "It is necessary to prevent the occurrence of a war that can push the region and even the world to the brink of a disaster."

The Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized that Ankara continues its contacts and consultations with both Iran and the United States in order to achieve lasting peace. According to him, Türkiye is also in close contact with the countries of the region in this sensitive period and tries to help reduce tensions through diplomacy and dialogue.

Fidan added: "In order to achieve lasting peace, we are continuing our contacts with Iran and America on the one hand, and we are consulting with the countries of the region on the other hand. "Türkiye will continue to support diplomacy and dialogue at this critical juncture."

The Turkish Foreign Minister also warned that the military crises around Turkey could quickly become wider and threaten the stability of the region even more. He emphasized that the only way to prevent the escalation of tensions and the spread of conflicts is to use political and diplomatic tools and continue negotiations.

Fidan emphasized the necessity of maintaining dialogue channels between the conflicting parties and said that Türkiye believes that solving regional crises is only possible through negotiation, diplomacy and political agreements.