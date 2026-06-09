The Al-Zaidi government emphasized on preventing the use of Iraqi territory against the Kurdistan Region

According to Kurdpress, the Council of Ministers of National Security of Iraq, chaired by Ali Falah Al-Zaidi, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the country's armed forces, held an emergency meeting and made several decisions and recommendations to deal with any developments in the region.

Sharpers wrote: Sabah Noman, the spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced in a statement that the meeting was held with the aim of examining regional challenges and their possible consequences on Iraq.

According to this statement, in this meeting, detailed and comprehensive discussions were held about the most important developments and challenges in the region and its expected effects on Iraq, and at the same time, precautionary plans and defense measures to maintain internal stability were also reviewed.

In the continuation of this meeting, the issue of national sovereignty, the monopoly of weapons in the possession of the government and the prosecution of all parties that disrupt security and stability were emphasized.

The Council of Ministers of National Security of Iraq also emphasized Baghdad's firm position in opposing the use of Iraqi territory and airspace to attack neighboring countries and declared that this issue also includes the Kurdistan Region.

In the end, it was announced that the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to maintain the stability of the region and issued several decisions and orders to react to any possible changes in the situation in the region.