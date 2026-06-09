According to the law, Dana Ahmad Majid is neither the secretary general nor a member of the movement

According to Kordpress, the Movement for Change (Janah Zargate) announced in a statement that the introduction of Dana Ahmad Majid as "Secretary General of the Movement for Change" is legally an example of introducing oneself with an unrealistic title.

In this statement, it is stated that Dana Ahmad Majid, despite his efforts to reach this position, has been the main obstacle to the realization of unity between the two factions of the current of change.

Jinnah Zargate also pointed to the decision of the Federal Government Election Judicial Board No. (13) dated April 23, 2026 and announced that based on this decision, the named person is not a member of this party and his name was not registered in the list of the General Assembly of the Change Movement and his previous registration was declared to have no legal basis.

In another part of the statement, Sulaymaniyah Court decision No. (430/J/2012) dated July 24, 2024 was referred to in the decision of Sulaymaniyah Court 1/1, and it is stated that Dana Ahmad Majid was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of wasting public property based on Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

According to the text of the statement, even in case of amnesty, such a conviction will prevent him from holding high party, governmental and parliamentary positions.

In the end, the movement of change (Janah Zargate) emphasized that in the current situation and with the existence of two factions in this movement, there is no legal secretary-general for the movement of change, and any institution or party that interacts with Dana Ahmad Majid under this title will question its legitimacy and adherence to legal principles.

At the end of this statement, a copy of the decision of the Judicial Board of Elections and the decision of the Sulaymaniyah Court has been published as an attachment.