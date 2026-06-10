The involvement of Trump's former lawyer in the case of purchasing spy equipment

According to Kordpress, a lawyer close to Donald Trump and related to the Republican National Committee (RNC) has faced a $120 million lawsuit; The lawsuit accuses him of cooperating in a controversial case related to the purchase of spy software for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

According to The Daily Beast, American Republican lawyer Ted Kitila, who previously worked in cases related to Trump's media company and the Republican investigation of the Biden family, has been prosecuted in a federal court in Delaware on charges of "fraud", "civil collusion" and "extortion".

According to this report, Kitila, who was recently hired by the Republican National Committee to pursue cases related to the voter list, is accused of participating in the purchase of advanced surveillance software in the United States in the framework of cooperation with representatives of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government.

The text of the complaint states that a Kurdish intelligence agent based in the state of Virginia in 2022 intended to buy spy equipment worth $11 million from an American seller named "Ben Jameel", but refused to return the $360,000 advance payment after the seller failed to prove the effectiveness of the system. Following this dispute, Kitila entered the case as the Kurdish agent's lawyer.

Now, 93-year-old Ben Jameel, in a separate lawsuit, in addition to filing a $460 million lawsuit against the Kurdish intelligence officer, has also requested $120 million in compensation from Kitila and other people involved.

He alleged that Kitila and the other defendants used judicial tools, including a "criminal contempt of court" request in a civil case, to prevent disclosure of details of the case and to silence critics.

In an interview with Daily Beast, Jameel claimed that Kitila tried to prevent the disclosure of the "scandal" related to the Kurdistan Regional Government; Because publishing the details of this case could be costly for the circles close to Trump as well as the authorities of the Kurdistan Region.

Kitila previously represented Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of the social network "Truth Social" in legal disputes related to the ownership of this platform. He also played a role in the process of reviewing the judicial agreement of "Hunter Biden" and was one of the staunch critics of the case of Joe Biden's son.

The Daily Beast also wrote that Kitila's activities in the case related to the Kurdistan Region were carried out at the same time as his cooperation with the Republicans of the US House of Representatives to prove Hunter Biden's foreign influence claims.

In this report, the human rights records of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq are also mentioned, and it is stated that this government has faced accusations of pressure on journalists, political activists and opponents in the past years.

The White House, Trump's media company, and Kitila himself have not yet officially responded to this report.