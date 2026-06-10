The beating of Iranian workers in Riza; They just wanted their wages

According to Kordpress, 38 Iranian workers, including several women, who had gone to Chaili city in Rize province of Turkey to harvest tea, were attacked by a group after 15 days of work and demanding to receive their wages. In this incident, several people were injured and one of the workers was taken to the hospital due to a broken jaw.

According to Mesopotamia, according to the reports, these workers demanded to receive their wages after 15 days of work, but following this request, they were beaten by their employer with the initials "M.Y" and about 15 of his friends.

Injured workers were taken to the hospitals of Chaili city and the capital of Rizeh province for treatment. One of the workers, who suffered a fractured jaw in this incident, was sent to Qaradeniz Technical University Hospital in Trabzon, but after he was asked to pay 130,000 Turkish Liras for further treatment, he had to return.

It is said that after this incident, Iranian workers were taken to Chaili bus terminal and left there. The owner of a bus company, who noticed their situation, informed the police. After that, these workers were accommodated in the bus terminal mosque under police supervision for two days.

In the framework of the investigation started on this case, the employer with the initials "M.Y" was arrested on the charge of participating in the attack, but after giving explanations, he was released with the order of judicial supervision.

According to the published information, no judicial action has been taken against other people who are said to have participated in this attack.

It should be mentioned that every year, especially in the summer season and at the same time as the harvest of agricultural products, thousands of seasonal workers from different regions of Turkey and neighboring countries go to agricultural areas to work in fields and gardens. However, there have been numerous reports of abuse of migrant labor in this sector. In many cases, foreign workers are fired from the workplace and even beaten up after finishing work or when demanding their wages with various excuses and fake conflicts. Many of these workers also refuse to go to the police and pursue legal action due to unfamiliarity with Turkish laws, language problems, or fear of threats and pressure from employers.