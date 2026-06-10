Exposing organ trafficking and torture of Iraqi Kurdish refugees in Libya

Kordpress

A recent report by the British Media Board (BBC) shows: Last summer, a large group of young Iraqi Kurdistan refugees, who were planning to reach England, were kidnapped in Libya by a local militia group and imprisoned in completely inhumane conditions.

According to Mohajer News, this kidnapping occurred after financial disputes between the Libyan militia and the main smugglers in the case, so that after that, the kidnapped were locked in very small and dense cells with up to 180 people in one room.

The armed agents demanded a ransom of $5,000 from their families for the release of each asylum seeker and warned that if they did not pay immediately, they would finance their money by "selling their kidneys," the sources said.

The visual evidence and videos sent by the abductees to their families contain harrowing scenes of torture.

In the meantime, the examination of the pictures of some of the asylum seekers who were returned to Iraq last January by British doctors confirms the existence of wounds and stitches that are completely aligned with the incisions of the "kidney removal" surgery, which actually confirms the speculations about the forced surgeries and the theft of the organs of the asylum seekers.

It should be noted that the power vacuum and weak government supervision in Libya have caused human trafficking networks and militia groups to turn illegal migration to Europe into a deadly business.