The rulers of Sulaymaniyah must respect the true will of the people

According to Kurdpress, Ari Harsin, the head of the fourth branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Sulaymaniyah, announced: Sulaymaniyah is a living city and has never succumbed to injustice and it should not. Therefore, every political movement must know that it cannot impose itself on the fighting people of this city, because this is a historical fact and everyone must respect the will of the people of Sulaymaniyah.

On the anniversary of the massacre of June 9, 1963 in Sulaymaniyah, he said in an interview with the official base of the party: Unfortunately, some events are happening in Sulaymaniyah that are not worthy of the city's rich history and history.

Ari Harsin also expressed the hope that in the future these unpleasant phenomena will disappear from Sulaymaniyah and more ground will be created for freedom of speech, freedom of journalism, mutual acceptance and coexistence.

He emphasized that any political movement, be it Kurds, Arabs or any other nation, if it imagines that it can control the people of Sulaymaniyah, it will not succeed, and those who are ruling in Sulaymaniyah must understand this fact and respect the true will of the people of Sulaymaniyah.