11 June 2026 - 17:48

Ari Harsin:

The rulers of Sulaymaniyah must respect the true will of the people

The rulers of Sulaymaniyah must respect the true will of the people

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Ari Harsin, head of the fourth branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, on the anniversary of the June 9, 1963 massacre in Sulaymaniyah, emphasized that Sulaymaniyah has never surrendered to injustice, demanded to respect the will of the people and provide more space for freedom of speech and journalism.

According to Kurdpress, Ari Harsin, the head of the fourth branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Sulaymaniyah, announced: Sulaymaniyah is a living city and has never succumbed to injustice and it should not. Therefore, every political movement must know that it cannot impose itself on the fighting people of this city, because this is a historical fact and everyone must respect the will of the people of Sulaymaniyah.

On the anniversary of the massacre of June 9, 1963 in Sulaymaniyah, he said in an interview with the official base of the party: Unfortunately, some events are happening in Sulaymaniyah that are not worthy of the city's rich history and history.

Ari Harsin also expressed the hope that in the future these unpleasant phenomena will disappear from Sulaymaniyah and more ground will be created for freedom of speech, freedom of journalism, mutual acceptance and coexistence.

He emphasized that any political movement, be it Kurds, Arabs or any other nation, if it imagines that it can control the people of Sulaymaniyah, it will not succeed, and those who are ruling in Sulaymaniyah must understand this fact and respect the true will of the people of Sulaymaniyah.

News ID 160994

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