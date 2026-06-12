Those who have taken the path of violence and repression will finally answer to history and justice

According to Kurdpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly criticized Israel's policies in Gaza and emphasized that those who have taken the path of violence and oppression will finally be held accountable to history and justice. He also announced the sending of more than 26,000 tons of humanitarian aid and the distribution of 15 million meals of hot food to the residents of Gaza by the Turkish Red Crescent.

According to Anatoly Kurdi's report, Erdogan spoke about the relief activities of the Turkish Red Crescent in the region at the award ceremony of the Turkish Red Crescent in Ankara, referring to the continued Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, and stated that this organization has sent more than 26,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza so far. He also announced that the Turkish Red Crescent has provided 15 million hot meals to the residents of Gaza since October 7 and has distributed food to about 30,000 people daily.

The President of Turkey continued to strongly criticize the Israeli government and said that those who, according to him, follow the path of violence, repression and killing, should not forget that their fate will be the same as other oppressors in history. He emphasized that the spilled blood of civilians will not go unanswered and the screams and suffering of the victims will finally catch up with the perpetrators.

Erdoğan also accused the Israeli government of becoming a source of crisis, instability and tension in the region with its current policies. According to him, what is going on in the region today has not only increased human suffering, but also caused the spread of insecurity and chaos in the Middle East

Emphasizing Turkey's continued support for the Palestinian people, he added that Ankara will stand by the victims of the war and the people of Gaza and will use all its capacities to make the perpetrators of these killings accountable to the law and history.