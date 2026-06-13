The large presence of Syrian Kurdish refugees in the Kurdistan region of Iraq

According to Kurdpress, according to the new data of the United Nations Refugee Agency, Iraq currently hosts 350,232 refugees, most of whom have settled in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Of these, 281,646 people, equivalent to 80.4%, live in the three provinces of Erbil, Dohuk and Sulaymaniyah; In such a way that these areas have become the main center for the settlement of refugees and asylum seekers in northern Iraq.

According to this report, a significant part of this population is made up of Syrian Kurds who have sought refuge in the Kurdistan region of Iraq in the past years following the Syrian civil war and the developments in the north of this country.

Besides them, a smaller number of Kurds from Iran and Turkey are also present in these areas, but the main demographic weight is still Syrian Kurdish refugees who are scattered in the camps and urban settlements of the region.

At the provincial level, Erbil has the largest share. 149 thousand and 211 refugees, equivalent to 53% of the total refugees of the region, live in this province. Dohuk ranks second with 92,353 people (32.8 percent), and Sulaymaniyah hosts 40,822 refugees (14.2 percent).

The high concentration of refugees, especially Syrian Kurds, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq in recent years has turned this region into one of the most important long-term settlement centers for Syrian refugees in the Middle East; A situation that has had significant social, economic and demographic consequences for the provinces of the region.