The death of a Syrian woman in the attack of the Zionist regime on Lebanon

According to Kordpress, local sources announced that a young Syrian woman died and her father was injured as a result of the Israeli army's attack on the West Bekaa region in Lebanon.

According to the news published in the local media, an armed Zionist drone targeted a motorcycle in the village of "Meshghara" located in the West Bekaa region. At the time of this attack, a young Syrian woman was riding this motorcycle with her father.

As a result of this attack, the young woman died due to severe injuries and her father was also injured. Local sources announced that the injured person was transferred to a hospital in Lebanon to receive medical services.

It is also reported that these two people were from the city of "Nawa" in the west of Daraa province in the south of Syria.