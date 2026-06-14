14 June 2026 - 11:29

Kurdistan Democratic Party member:

Returning to the dialogue and activating regional institutions is a historical responsibility

Returning to the dialogue and activating regional institutions is a historical responsibility

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Member of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasizing the necessity of returning all political currents to dialogue, called for the reactivation of the parliament and the formation of the tenth cabinet of the regional government.

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hossein, a member of the political office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced that it is necessary for all parties in the Kurdistan Region to return to the negotiating table and to reactivate the legal institutions.

According to the official media of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Ali Hossein, member of the political bureau and head of the coordination office of the Democratic Party in Sulaymaniyah-Halabja-Raparin, said in a statement that Massoud Barzani's message to the political parties is an invitation to put aside party and personal interests in line with the highest interests of the people of Kurdistan, so that the parliament can be activated again as soon as possible and the tenth cabinet of the regional government is formed.

He added that it is very necessary for the Kurdistan parties to carefully and scientifically examine the current situation, because any new international agreement that is formed after these tensions, if the Kurds are not united and ready for it, may bring a great loss to the people of Kurdistan.

Ali Hossein also emphasized that the return of all parties to the dialogue table and the activation of legal institutions is considered a historical responsibility.

News ID 161015

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