The laying down of weapons by the PKK is very valuable for the government

According to Kordpress, Turkey's Deputy Minister of Interior, Bulent Turan, in the program "Step by step on the path of Turkey without terrorism" in the city of Saranakh, described the fact that the PKK laid down its weapons as an important development and announced the readiness of the Turkish government to carry out legal reforms in order to advance this process.

Bulent Turan, Deputy Minister of Interior of Turkey, during his visit to Sarnak province, met and talked with Birol Ekci, the governor of this province, and signed the governor's memorial book.

He then participated in the opening ceremony of the program "Step by step on the path of Turkey without terrorism" which was held with the support of the General Department of Relations with Non-governmental Organizations of the Ministry of Interior and with the efforts of "Future Enlightening Women" Association at the Saranakh Teachers' House.

According to Anatolian Kurdish news, in his speech, referring to the process of "Türkiye without terrorism", Turan said: "PKK has laid down its weapons." This is a valuable step. "We will also take the necessary legal steps to accelerate the process of developments related to this issue."

In the continuation of this ceremony, Birol Ekci, the governor of Şernak, expressing his satisfaction at hosting guests from 80 provinces of Turkey, stated that Şernak is one of the successful examples of the "Turkey without terrorism" process, which is being followed under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Türkiye.

81 thousand barrels of oil are produced daily in Sarnak

He added: "Today, together with the people of Sharnak and the government, we are building the model of Sharnak. About 3,500 of our youth work in the oil production sector, and this province accounts for the largest amount of oil production in Türkiye. 81 thousand barrels of oil are produced daily in Sarnak. In our plains, wheat, lentils and pistachios are grown, and in the mountains of the province, 1,300,000 light livestock are raised. We also produce 600 tons of fish annually. Sharnak, which was under the shadow of insecurity and violence for the past 40 years, today is moving towards the light with the process of Turkey without terrorism, and is rapidly moving towards becoming one of the shining stars of the fertile crescent. "The Turks and the Kurds have lived together in brotherhood for thousands of years, and this brotherhood is still the support of peace, security and stability in the region."

In this ceremony, Mohammad Yarka, the mayor of Sharnak, and Mohammad Gungur, the head of the confederation of the families of the deceased and security veterans of Anatolia in Sharnak, gave speeches.

Major General Zafar Tumbul, provincial gendarmerie commander, Vulkan Sazak, Sarnak police chief, Ebrahim Khalil Erkan, provincial head of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Rish Safidan, representatives of non-governmental organizations, families of the dead and veterans, and guests from 80 provinces of Türkiye were also present in this program.

After the ceremony, Bulent Turan and the delegation attended the commemoration of the martyrs of the 23rd Infantry Brigade command and paid tribute to the martyrs by donating carnations.