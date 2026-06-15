I myself am the Kurdish issue; My identity and language are denied

According to Kurdpress, Ahmad Turk, a veteran Kurdish politician and the elected and dismissed mayor of Mardin, criticized the continuation of Kurdish identity denial policies at the "Democratic Transition of the Republic in the Second Century" conference in Istanbul and said: "They ask what the Kurds want? I am the child of a family that owns vast lands in Kurdistan, but I have no identity, my language is not recognized and my people are ignored. This is the Kurdish issue." He also emphasized the need to strengthen the peace process and provide a clear road map for the future.

Ahmad Turk in his speech entitled "Democratic politics and community power; From a local to a democratic republic" reviewed the experience of several decades of political activity of the Kurdish movement and said that since the beginning of the activities of the Kurdish parties, the democratic coexistence and brotherhood between the Kurdish and Turkish nations has always been emphasized.

Referring to the establishment of the People's Labor Party (HEP), he said: "We had to resign from the People's Republican Party due to participation in the Paris Kurdish Conference. After that we tried to create a new political organization and founded the HEP party. Since then, eight Kurdish parties have been shut down or dissolved, but we never stopped defending democratic politics.

Turk added: "In the 1990s, we faced political murders and cases of serial murders. "We lost valuable friends like Musa Anter and Mohammad Sanjar, but we still believed that the solution to the Kurdish issue lies in democratic politics, and we chose to fight together with the democratic forces of Turkey to achieve social peace."

The deposed mayor of Mardin then mentioned a memory of his meeting with the late president of Türkiye, Turgut Özal, in 1993. He said: "Before traveling to Damascus to meet with Abdullah Öcalan, we met with Turgut Özal. He told us: "It is your decision whether you go or not, but if you go, tell Ocalan that the solution cannot be achieved with weapons. Democratic politics should be strengthened and a way of understanding and compromise should be sought."

Referring to the current peace process, Ahmad Turk also stated: "Despite the numerous meetings and negotiations that have taken place after Abdullah Ocalan's messages, we still do not know what the road map is, what the other side's expectations are, and what exactly the government plans for the future."

He emphasized that the Kurdish political forces will patiently support the current process and said: "We do not want to be the party that destroys this process. However, we see that there is a growing sense of mistrust in society. I hope this process will be successful and the existing obstacles on the way to social peace will be removed."

Turk also asked the democratic, leftist and socialist forces of Türkiye to support the peace process and added: "For the success of this process, we need the support of Turkish democrats." "If we can unite, we can put pressure on the government and political institutions to take the necessary steps."

In another part of his speech, he mentioned the issue of appointing government mayors (guardians) in the municipalities of Kurdish cities and said: "The Supreme Election Council for three terms announced that there is no obstacle to my candidacy. "I was a candidate for the mayor of Mardin three times, but every time they appointed a guardian instead of me."

Ahmad Turk then answered the question "What do the Kurds want?" He said: "They always ask what do the Kurds want?" I give an example of myself. I am the child of a family that has vast lands in Kurdistan, but I have no identity. I don't have a language. My people are ignored. I am the Kurdish issue; This is where the Kurdish issue lies."

Emphasizing that the Kurdish political movement has never had a separatist approach, he added: "We have not been divisive in our entire political life; We have tried to be unifying. We have defended the brotherhood of nations and despite all repressive policies, we still believe in democratic politics. We don't want to lose this belief."

In the end, Turk addressed all the actors involved in the peace process and said: "Do not oppress the Kurdish people and the Turkish people." "Instead of dividing, strengthen unity, embrace people and come up with plans and programs that secure the future."