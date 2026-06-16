The new round of negotiations will begin on Friday / The continued occupation of Lebanon is a violation of the memorandum of understanding

Press reported, on Tuesday morning, 26 June, a meeting was held between Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a number of ambassadors, diplomats and heads of foreign and international agencies residing in Tehran.

The main focus of the discussions in this meeting is the current developments in the foreign policy of Iran and West Asia, as well as the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States in connection with the end of the war.

Explaining the latest developments in the field of foreign policy, including the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States to end the war, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said: The Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States to end the war will be officially signed on Friday, and on the same day, a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will begin to reach a final agreement.

He added: After the signing of the memorandum of understanding, negotiations between Iran and America will continue. These negotiations will continue for 60 days to reach a final agreement, and this final agreement is related to nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions.

The official start of the implementation of the memorandum is from Friday; The end of the war from Monday

The foreign minister stated that after three months of negotiations between Iran and the United States from the middle of the war to June 25, so that we could reach the first stage of the agreement, which is the end of the war, he said: In the first stage, the most important issue that will happen is the announcement of the end of the war, and according to the decision we made, the end of the war was announced on Monday morning Tehran time, but the official start of the implementation of the memorandum will be from Friday, and this is perhaps the most important issue in There is a memorandum of understanding, and it is the declaration of an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Araghchi said that due to the connection between the war in Lebanon and the aggression of the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and Iran, from the first day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he considered the end of the war in Lebanon to be one of the prerequisites for the end of the war with Iran. When we reached the ceasefire, we announced it on all fronts with an emphasis on Lebanon, and now it also includes the end of the war in Lebanon.

He emphasized that in our opinion, the two sides of the memorandum are the US and Israel, and the other side is Iran and Hezbollah, and the end of the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the complete end of the war, and the end of the war is also included in the end of the "occupation" of Lebanon.

Continuing the occupation of Lebanon is a violation of the memorandum of understanding to end the war

This high-ranking diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Iran pointed out: In this memorandum of understanding, the end of the occupation in Lebanon is emphasized, and without the withdrawal of Israel from Lebanon, the end of the war is not complete, and any military attack by the Zionist regime on Lebanon from now on and the continuation of the occupation is a violation of the memorandum of understanding.