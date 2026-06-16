Iglim and Baghdad seek to establish a drone defense system in oil fields

According to Kurdpress, Faiq Mazuri, the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government in the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said in an interview with the official website of the Democratic Party: In a meeting with the Iraqi military delegation that traveled to Erbil, they discussed the establishment of a drone defense system and preventing the recurrence of attacks on the Kurdistan Region so that companies can continue their activities.

He added that these meetings are expected to continue in the future in order to reach an agreement on a joint mechanism and to assure the companies and oil fields that the attacks will not be repeated. Also, this process is followed in order to strengthen the coordination and cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.